Third Point LLC Has $206.14 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Third Point LLC lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up approximately 1.4% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $206,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.33.

RACE traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $205.45. 6,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,568. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $173.20 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.36.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

