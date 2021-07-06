Third Point LLC Invests $24.90 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $17,482,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,470,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,994,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 6,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,731. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

