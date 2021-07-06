Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 31,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the period. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VPV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,861. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 4.47%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

