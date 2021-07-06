Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Short Interest Update

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 48.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

