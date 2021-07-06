Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $49,704.62 and $110,334.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00406403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.