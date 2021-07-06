TigerCash Price Tops $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded up 41.8% against the dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $828,352.89 and approximately $6.04 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.72 or 0.00921596 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

