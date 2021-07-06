Titan Coin Trading 54.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 66.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $123.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

