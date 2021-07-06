Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Bought by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 860.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 146,802 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $2,352,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 688.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 70,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TYG traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,210. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

