Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,617,900 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,348,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$50.75 to C$54.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $29.13.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

