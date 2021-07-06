Towercrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.03. 7,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,775. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.84. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $63.35 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.