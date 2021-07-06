Towercrest Capital Management Has $292,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Towercrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after buying an additional 2,373,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 372,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,022,454. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,786,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

