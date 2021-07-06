TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $60.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,284.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

