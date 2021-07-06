TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $29,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $3,373,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPIC stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

