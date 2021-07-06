Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Financial Comparison

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 44.01% 4.19% 1.79% Corporate Office Properties Trust 10.64% 4.16% 1.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 2 8 0 2.80

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $29.86, suggesting a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $57.02 million 4.92 $6.67 million N/A N/A Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 5.21 $97.37 million $2.12 13.34

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

