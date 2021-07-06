Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.70. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$23.50, with a volume of 53,477 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCL.A. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcontinental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.22.

The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.35.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

