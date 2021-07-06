TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $30.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:TA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,644. The company has a market capitalization of $458.35 million, a PE ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 2.18. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. TravelCenters of America had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TravelCenters of America news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 646.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 199,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,756,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

