Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 2,164 Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,164 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $635.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.03. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.14.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.71 per share, for a total transaction of $104,762.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 868,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,542,646.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,172 shares of company stock valued at $110,652. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

