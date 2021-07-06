Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LATN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,706,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 806,725 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 166,293 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LATN opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LATN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.