Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRY. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $542.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

