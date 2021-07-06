Trexquant Investment LP Takes $200,000 Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

American Vanguard stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $526.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

