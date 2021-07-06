Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,390 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

