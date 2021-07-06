Trican Well Service’s (TCW) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at ATB Capital

ATB Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock.

TCW has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.47.

TCW opened at C$2.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.82 and a 52-week high of C$2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$686.51 million and a PE ratio of -9.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.42.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

