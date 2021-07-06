Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Trading Down 7.2%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 22,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,727,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $933.42 million, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $33,907.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,938 shares of company stock worth $103,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.