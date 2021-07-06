Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triterras.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRIT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 200.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter worth $86,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter worth $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Triterras
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
