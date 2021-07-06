Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triterras.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRIT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Triterras stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 9,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,650. Triterras has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 200.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter worth $86,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter worth $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

