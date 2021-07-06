Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.22. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100,698 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 273,202 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

