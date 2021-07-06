Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRUP. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $115.51 on Friday. Trupanion has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.62 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.86.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $116,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $56,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,588 over the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Trupanion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Trupanion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

