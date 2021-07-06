Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRQ opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.17. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.54.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,757,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,244,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.