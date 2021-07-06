TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $54.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSP. Oppenheimer began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TuSimple stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. 814,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,636. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

