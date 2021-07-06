Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 1.7% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Twilio were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 135,061 shares of company stock worth $48,240,705. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $9.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,705. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.16. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $214.32 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

