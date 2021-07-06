UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 133,229 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 574,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,229 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $40,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 978,593 shares of company stock valued at $81,904,978. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

Shares of NET opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

