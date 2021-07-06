UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $39.25 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Assurant worth $39,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Assurant by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIZ opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

