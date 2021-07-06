UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $43.74 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 906,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 611,599 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $43,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after purchasing an additional 231,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,519,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after buying an additional 574,666 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

