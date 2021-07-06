UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Huazhu Group worth $31,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

