UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $34,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 454.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 22,965 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.91 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.