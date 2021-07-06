UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Shares in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,560,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Youdao by 53.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

DAO opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68. Youdao, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

