UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $41,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,576,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 845,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNW opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.82.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

