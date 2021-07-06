UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,315 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $32,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.