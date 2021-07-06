UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIBK. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

