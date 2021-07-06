UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 182.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,924,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,862 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 2,252.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 2,973,357 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 808.6% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,039,720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 102.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,784,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 903,973 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNN. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.43.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.73 million, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

