UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,991 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of ProAssurance worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,589,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,735 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

