UBS Group AG Has $1.49 Million Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.57% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XPH opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.71. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

