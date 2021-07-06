UBS Group AG Sells 3,099 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $884,000.

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.49 and a 12 month high of $127.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.41.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

