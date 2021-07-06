UBS Group AG Sells 6,330 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 45.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MED has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total value of $1,990,048.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $39,210,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total transaction of $1,598,222.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,552,496.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,458. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medifast stock opened at $285.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.17. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

