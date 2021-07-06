UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 185 Price Target

UBS Group set a SEK 185 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 227.70.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

