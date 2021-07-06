UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.71

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDG Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. UDG Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

