Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $707.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on UAA. UBS Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

