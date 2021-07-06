UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.63 ($13.68).

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

