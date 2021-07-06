UniLayer (LAYER) Price Hits $0.33

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000959 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00058910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.76 or 0.00942661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045241 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,065,123 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

