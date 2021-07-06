Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $364,824,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

