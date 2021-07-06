Uniswap Hits One Day Volume of $776.71 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $13.37 billion and $776.71 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for about $22.77 or 0.00067277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000755 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,271,412 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.